The Cate Street link and more of what's known about latest redeveloper of shuttered Maine mill
The company EMEP LLC wants to buy the shuttered East Millinocket paper mill to build a biorefinery that it said would be a centerpiece of a larger $240 million plan for biomass energy parks in the region. In a loan guarantee application to the U.S. Department of Energy, the company described the East Millinocket project visually as a prism through which raw biomass would turn into various shades of revenue.
