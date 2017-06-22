Teen suspect allegedly left shorts at...

Teen suspect allegedly left shorts at break-in site, caught by police dog after crime spree

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Dex, a Dutch-German shepherd mix set to become the Belfast Police Department's first police dog since 1989, runs an agility course at the Maine State Police Canine Unit training center in Vassalboro with his handler, officer Travis Spencer of the Belfast PD. Buy Photo Dex, a Dutch-German shepherd mix set to become the Belfast Police Department's first police dog since 1989, runs an agility course at the Maine State Police Canine Unit training center in Vassalboro with his handler, officer Travis Spencer of the Belfast PD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May '17 joe 13
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC