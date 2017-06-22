Teen suspect allegedly left shorts at break-in site, caught by police dog after crime spree
Dex, a Dutch-German shepherd mix set to become the Belfast Police Department's first police dog since 1989, runs an agility course at the Maine State Police Canine Unit training center in Vassalboro with his handler, officer Travis Spencer of the Belfast PD. Buy Photo Dex, a Dutch-German shepherd mix set to become the Belfast Police Department's first police dog since 1989, runs an agility course at the Maine State Police Canine Unit training center in Vassalboro with his handler, officer Travis Spencer of the Belfast PD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC