Switzer Jr. wins five in Maine Sire Stakes action at Scarborough Downs

Switzer Jr. wins five in Maine Sire Stakes action at Scarborough Downs Friday, June 30, 2017 - by Michael Sweeney, for Scarborough Downs Thirteen colts and geldings were split into two divisions to be contested for twin $10,000-plus purses, in what remains a relatively lucrative, yet somewhat hidden, opportunity along the national sire stakes circuit. Luceman and driver Kevin Switzer Jr. held sway in the opening split, choosing a front-end assault while leading the field twice around the oval in a lifetime best 2:01.1 clocking.

