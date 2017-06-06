Susan Collins says Maine may want to follow Indiana's lead on Medicaid

Whether Maine should expand its Medicaid program to cover tens of thousands more people has long been a hotly debated issue - and one that may be decided at the ballot box in November. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee, finishes a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 28. But until now, Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has remained above the fray, focused on trying to come up with a national health care measure that could appeal to the American mainstream.

