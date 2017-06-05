Susan Collins eager to question fired FBI chief James Comey
One of the issues that Sen. Susan Collins hopes to explore in a high-profile hearing Thursday with fired FBI chief James Comey is the honesty of President Donald Trump. The Maine Republican told "Face the Nation" on Sunday she is eager to question Comey about the president's "very interesting" assertion in his letter dismissing Comey that the former FBI director had informed Trump three times that he was not the subject of an investigation.
