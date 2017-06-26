Supreme Court to hear baker, same-sex...

Supreme Court to hear baker, same-sex case

14 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Supreme Court justices voted to hear an appeal from the owner of a Colorado bakery who refused to create and design a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The high court has agreed to hear a major case pitting conservative Christian beliefs against gay rights, and decide whether some business owners may cite their religious views as a reason for refusing to serve same-sex couples.

Chicago, IL

