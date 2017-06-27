Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril
The nonpartisan CBO delivered a major blow, estimating that 22 million people would lose heath care under the senate measure. he future of the GOP Senate health care bill is on shaky ground, making it appear doubtful that the Senate would start debates on the measure Tuesday morning and vote on it before the July 4th break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a...
|Mon
|longtail
|1
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC