Season-opening reception at Mars Hall Gallery
Mars Hall Gallery will open its 2017 summer season with "14 Miles to the Horizon," an ever-changing exhibit that showcases Maine art along with an expanded selection of fine antiques and collectibles; and a preview of a retrospective show opening in July. The season-opening reception will be Friday, June 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. On display in "14 Miles to the Horizon" will be paintings by Nancy Baker, Leo Brooks, Jeanette Steele Esposito, Linda Funk, Kris Johnson, Roger Kirby, Brian Kliewer, Sharon Larkin, Nat Lewis, Maurice Michel Lode, Greg Mort, Elaine Niemi, Cam Noel, David Paffhausen, Elaine Reed, Jimmy Reed, Mimo Gordon Riley, Holly Smith, Carl Sublett, William Thon, Ron Weaver and Eleanor Zuccola.
