Scientist: Baby lobster count drops off US coast, Canada
In this May 9, 2016 file photo, a young lobster os held by a marine biologist on Friendship Long Island, Maine. Baby lobsters might not be able to survive in the ocean's waters if the ocean continues to warm at the expected rate, according to a study performed by scientists affiliated with the University of Maine Darling Marine Center and Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC