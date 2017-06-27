Schoodic Ferry Lecture

Dr. Kaitlyn Mullen Executive Director of Frenchman Bay Research Boating, and the captain of the Schoodic Research Ferry will present the scientific research conducted in 2016 in Frenchman's Bay, its initial results, discuss the ferry impacts, and explain potential future ferry needs. Dr. Mullen will introduce International Protected Species Observer Clare Echlin, Strandings Coordinator Rosemary Seton of Allied Whale, and Dr. Kristina Cammen from the Evolutionary Applications Lab at the University of Maine.

