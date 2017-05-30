Revisiting pictorialism at Maine Media

"A Keen Eye and Soft Focus - Pictorialism Revisited," featuring work by Maine photographers inspired by the pictorialist tradition, is on view through June 24 at Maine Media Gallery, 18 Central St. "A Keen Eye and Soft Focus," guest curated by Susan Danly, presents the work of Francis Orville Libby , one of Maine's first art photographers, a leading pictorialist and an early president of the Portland Camera Club; alongside the work of contemporary photographers who share some of his early aesthetic concerns. For more than a century, art photography has included a range of approaches.

