Retrospective Launched for Multimedia Artist who Favors Native Maine Materials

"The Forest and the Trees," a retrospective of works by Leatrice Linden, will be on view July 8 to August 2 at Washington Street Arts Center Gallery. An artist's reception will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, July 9. "The show is about 30 years of my art working in Maine utilizing native materials in the pieces as well as being inspired by those materials," says Linden.

