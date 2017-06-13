Report: Children gain health insurance in rest of U.S., but lose it in Maine
The number of Maine children without health insurance is climbing after years of declines, even though fewer live in poverty, a new report found. The increase in Maine stands in stark contrast to the rest of the country, where the average rate of uninsured children has dropped significantly to 5 percent, according to the report released Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
