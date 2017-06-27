Red Cross and Dexter Fire Department ...

Red Cross and Dexter Fire Department partner to install free smoke alarms

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The American Red Cross of Maine and the Dexter Fire Department are teaming up to install free smoke alarms in the homes of town residents and help them prepare for home fires. Dexter residents can make an appointment for free smoke alarm installation by calling the Red Cross at 874-1192, extension 113, or going to www.redcross.org/local/maine/home-fire-safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a... Mon longtail 1
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May '17 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC