Red Cross and Dexter Fire Department partner to install free smoke alarms
The American Red Cross of Maine and the Dexter Fire Department are teaming up to install free smoke alarms in the homes of town residents and help them prepare for home fires. Dexter residents can make an appointment for free smoke alarm installation by calling the Red Cross at 874-1192, extension 113, or going to www.redcross.org/local/maine/home-fire-safety.
