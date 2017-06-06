Poliquin: The state should take control of national monument land
The state should take control of Maine's national monument - regardless of whether President Donald Trump rescinds the executive order that created it, U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin said Tuesday. Poliquin did not recommend reversing President Barack Obama's executive order creating the monument in August 2016 , but he did say that Mainers would be the best managers of the 87,562 acres the family of Burt's Bees entrepreneur Roxanne Quimby gave to the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC