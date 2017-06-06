Poliquin: The state should take control of national monument land

The state should take control of Maine's national monument - regardless of whether President Donald Trump rescinds the executive order that created it, U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin said Tuesday. Poliquin did not recommend reversing President Barack Obama's executive order creating the monument in August 2016 , but he did say that Mainers would be the best managers of the 87,562 acres the family of Burt's Bees entrepreneur Roxanne Quimby gave to the nation.

