Phoenix Computers Joins Forces with Maine Technology Group

Phoenix Computers' President, Joe Rossignol will be bringing his many years of IT experience and service in the central-Maine business community to Maine Technology Group. The technical staff from Phoenix will be moving to Maine Technology Group's office on Route 201 in Winslow starting Monday, June 26. With this move, Maine Technology Group will be adding technical resources with over 50 years' experience to the team.

