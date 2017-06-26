Phoenix Computers Joins Forces with M...

Phoenix Computers Joins Forces with Maine Technology Group

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Phoenix Computers' President, Joe Rossignol will be bringing his many years of IT experience and service in the central-Maine business community to Maine Technology Group. The technical staff from Phoenix will be moving to Maine Technology Group's office on Route 201 in Winslow starting Monday, June 26. With this move, Maine Technology Group will be adding technical resources with over 50 years' experience to the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a... 6 hr longtail 1
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May '17 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC