Perspective, programs can help older ...

Perspective, programs can help older Mainers drive safer, longer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

It's no secret that Maine boasts one of the oldest populations of any state in the nation, second only to Florida's. So it stands to reason that we also have a high percentage of older drivers behind the wheel, on our back roads, byways and interstate highways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Thu longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May '17 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May '17 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May '17 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC