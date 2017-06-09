Perspective, programs can help older Mainers drive safer, longer
It's no secret that Maine boasts one of the oldest populations of any state in the nation, second only to Florida's. So it stands to reason that we also have a high percentage of older drivers behind the wheel, on our back roads, byways and interstate highways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Thu
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC