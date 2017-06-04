Our schools can't pay our teachers with liberal sentiments
A new scene for Jim Grant's allegorical book about well-intentioned but failed efforts to improve public schools is playing out in real life here in Maine. The latest attempt by liberals to use Maine's tax code to punish Maine's small businesses and high-income earners is producing negative results.
