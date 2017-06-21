Opioids hospitalize nearly 23 Mainers a day
Emergency rooms in Maine have seen the impact of the nation's opioid crisis more acutely than anywhere but Massachusetts. Data from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project reveal that trend and a more detailed look at opioid-related hospital visits by age, sex, location and income levels, showing that lower-income Mainers have higher rates and that rural ER visits are about on par with urban areas.
