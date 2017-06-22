Now the important work can begin to c...

Now the important work can begin to cut the number of Maine's infant deaths

9 hrs ago

On June 14, 2017, Gov. Paul LePage signed a bill into law to allow a panel to better understand the reasons behind infant deaths in Maine. It's rare to find Gov. Paul LePage, the Maine Legislature and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services all on the same page.

Chicago, IL

