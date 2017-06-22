Now the important work can begin to cut the number of Maine's infant deaths
On June 14, 2017, Gov. Paul LePage signed a bill into law to allow a panel to better understand the reasons behind infant deaths in Maine. It's rare to find Gov. Paul LePage, the Maine Legislature and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services all on the same page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
