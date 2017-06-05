Newspaper objects to candidate's use of fake front pages
A Maine newspaper is objecting to the use of its logo on campaign posters modeled after real newspapers, but carrying fake headlines. The Portland Press Herald reports that that its lawyer has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Republican Mary Mayhew, who announced her candidacy for governor Tuesday.
