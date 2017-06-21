Nation's largest student loan servicer fights back as Maine eyes protections

The nation's largest servicer of federal student loans has lobbied against states' efforts to license student loan servicers in Maine and elsewhere this year as it seeks to become the nation's single servicer of student loans under a plan backed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. State records reviewed by The Associated Press show Navient Corp. has reported spending at least $44,000 since January on lobbyists in Maine, New York and Washington, states where lawmakers are considering licensing requirements.

