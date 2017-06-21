Nation's largest student loan service...

Nation's largest student loan servicer fights back as Maine eyes protections

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun Journal

The nation's largest servicer of federal student loans has lobbied against states' efforts to license student loan servicers in Maine and elsewhere this year as it seeks to become the nation's single servicer of student loans under a plan backed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. State records reviewed by The Associated Press show Navient Corp. has reported spending at least $44,000 since January on lobbyists in Maine, New York and Washington, states where lawmakers are considering licensing requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Tue longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May '17 joe 13
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC