Mayor proposes program to help seniors afford housing in Portland
Mayor Ethan Strimling set out a plan Wednesday to provide property tax and rent relief to nearly 900 city seniors. The Portland Senior Tax Equity Program would give tax rebates to residents who are 62 or older and qualify for a similar state-wide program, according to a policy proposal released by the mayor's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC