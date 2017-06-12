Mansion built during the War of 1812 ...

Mansion built during the War of 1812 goes up for sale

A Maine mansion built during the War of 1812 has gone on the market with an asking price of nearly $8 million. The couple who owned Kennebunkport's Captain Lord Mansion for almost four decades, Bev Davis and Rick Litchfield, is retiring to spend time with their grandchildren.

