Maine's highest court sides with island inn over neighbor's complaint
Concluding a prolonged dispute that pitted a neighbor against the owners of a historic inn on an island roughly 10 miles out to sea, Maine's highest court has sided with the owners of Nebo Lodge . The ruling handed down Tuesday by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court puts to rest an appeal filed by Steven Wolfram, who owns a summer home next to the 9-room inn, which is owned by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and operated by her daughter and former Democratic Maine House Speaker, Hannah Pingree.
