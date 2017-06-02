Maine's budget panel seems poised to walk away without accord
When it comes to announcements about moving the state budget bill forward, caution is advisable. However, it's reasonable to assume that the Appropriations Committee might finish its work on the $6.8 billion document based on announcements that they will do just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC