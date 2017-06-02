Maine Virtual Academy to Honor Second Graduating Class at In-Person Commencement
Maine Virtual Academy , a statewide online public school program authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission serving grades 7-12, will celebrate the Class of 2017 at a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9 at the The Class of 2017 comprises of 51 graduates. Students plan to pursue higher education at colleges and universities including: University of Southern Maine, Ohio State University, Pennsylvania State University, George Mason University, University of Pittsburgh, University of Toledo, Southern Maine Community College, York County Community College, and Columbus College of Art and Design, among others.
