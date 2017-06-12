Maine Unemployment Rate 3.2 Percent in May
Household Survey Estimates – The preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.2 percent for May was up slightly from 3.0 percent in March and April and down from 3.9 percent one year ago. The number of unemployed was down 4,000 over the year to 22,600.
