Maine Senate overrides Paul LePage's veto of nips bill
Without much opposition Wednesday, the Senate followed the House's lead to override Gov. Paul LePage's veto of a measure to require deposits for small liquor bottles known as nips. Gov. Paul LePage vetoed LD 56, a bill that would require retailers to collect a 5-cent bottle deposit on the small, 50-milliliter liquor bottles.
