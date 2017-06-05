Maine School of Science and Mathemati...

Maine School of Science and Mathematics Deploys STEM Resource Page

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Maine School of Science and Mathematics, currently ranked as the 10th best STEM school nationally by the US News & World Report publication, has recently deployed a web resource page highlighting opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics events for all students in the state of Maine. This resource is supported in part by a $100,000 grant from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.

Chicago, IL

