Maine school district receives thousands in federal funds for farm-to-school initiatives
Like a large percentage of schools in Maine, Regional School Unit 57 has implemented several initiatives to bring local agriculture into its seven schools. However, the projects - a new greenhouse, a couple of school gardens and composting efforts - are relatively isolated from each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC