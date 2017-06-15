Maine Postmark Poetry Contest calls for same

Maine Postmark Poetry Contest calls f...

The Maine Postmark Poetry Contest, a statewide competition, is held in conjunction with the 13th annual Belfast Poetry Festival, set for Saturday, Oct. Maine residents, and everyone with access to a Maine post office or mailbox this summer, are invited to enter. The only rule is that all entries must bear a Maine postmark.

