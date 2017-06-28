Maine Master Gardener program helps c...

Maine Master Gardener program helps communities thrive

There are 1 comment on the Capital Weekly story from 12 hrs ago, titled Maine Master Gardener program helps communities thrive. In it, Capital Weekly reports that:

Ask the hungry people who received more than 250,000 pounds of food grown last year by Master Gardener Volunteers whose work growing fruits and vegetables supported food pantries across the state. Ask the 1,500 schoolchildren who learned about growing their own food.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

jasmina1990

Since: Jun 17

2

Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
Makes one continue believe in the goodness of people
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May '17 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May '17 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May '17 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC