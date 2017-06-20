Maine man pleads guilty to illegal trafficking in baby eels valued at $375K
A 38-year-old Woolwich man pleaded guilty on Friday to illegally trafficking in poached elvers - juvenile American eels - in 2012. Michael Squillace pleaded guilty to violating the federal Lacey Act, which prohibits interstate transport or transactions of any species of fish or wildlife illegally harvested or handled in any state.
