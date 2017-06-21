Maine legislator charged with OUI

State Rep. Michael G. "Mick" Devin, D-Newcastle, faces a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence after his arrest in Damariscotta late Tuesday. Damariscotta Police Officer Jim Dotson responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically at 10:20 p.m., according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.