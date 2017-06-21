Maine lawmakers seem too busy arguing...

Maine lawmakers seem too busy arguing to pass a budget

4 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Legislature will breeze past its scheduled adjournment on Wednesday because of the two-year budget impasse, but things got testy on Tuesday about what seemed like everything but the budget. In the House of Representatives, Republicans attacked Democrats for supposedly not backing police.

