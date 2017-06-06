Maine lawmakers have five options on ranked-choice voting. Signs point to repeal.
Protected by Maine's high court, a key group of Democrats looks open to eventually joining Republicans in repealing the state's pioneering ranked-choice voting law before the 2018 election. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court issued a unanimous opinion in May finding the law unconstitutional after it passed with 52 percent support from voters in 2016, saying it violates a provision allowing elections to be won by a plurality - and not necessarily a majority - of votes.
