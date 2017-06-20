Maine law may prevent sharing voter i...

Maine law may prevent sharing voter info with election fraud panel

A controversial commission set up by President Donald Trump to examine U.S. election fraud asked all 50 states on Wednesday to provide detailed information on voter rolls, but Maine law may keep Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap from releasing much of it. Maine's Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is interviewed by NECN's Amy Sinclair outside the Lewiston Armory in 2014.

