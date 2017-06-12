Maine House endorses bill to beef up rural broadband agency
A proposal to give a sixfold increase in funding to the state agency responsible for expanding rural broadband service won an overwhelming endorsement from the Maine House of Representatives on Monday. It's an attempt to meet what has been identified as one of Maine's biggest economic development challenges.
