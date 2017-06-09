Maine ethics watchdog to probe $4.3 million in casino referendum funding

Maine ethics regulators voted Friday to investigate the backers of a York County casino referendum on the statewide ballot later this year. The probe will focus on $4.3 million in campaign funds as of March's end given to Lisa Scott, a Miami woman listed as the campaign leader, by a company linked to her brother, U.S. Virgin Islands developer Shawn Scott, and a foreign company that was disclosed in April in possible violation of Maine law.

