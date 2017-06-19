Maine could raise the minimum smoking age
The Maine Senate overwhelmingly supported a bill Thursday that would raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21. The measure still requires an initial vote in the House, as well as additional votes in both chambers before it's sent to the governor, who could veto it. If the bill passes, though, Maine would become just the third state, after Hawaii and California, to raise its minimum age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC