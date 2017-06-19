Maine could raise the minimum smoking age

The Maine Senate overwhelmingly supported a bill Thursday that would raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21. The measure still requires an initial vote in the House, as well as additional votes in both chambers before it's sent to the governor, who could veto it. If the bill passes, though, Maine would become just the third state, after Hawaii and California, to raise its minimum age.

