Maine budget negotiators work toward ...

Maine budget negotiators work toward a last-minute deal to avoid shutdown

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A six-person special budget committee edged closer to a deal Wednesday afternoon but more work remains before sending a package to the full Legislature for votes. Meanwhile, the clock ticks as lawmakers must pass a budget with two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate and have Gov. Paul LePage act on it by 11:59 p.m. Friday to avert Maine's first government shutdown since 1991 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril 18 hr longtail 1
News Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a... Mon longtail 1
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May '17 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC