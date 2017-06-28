Maine budget negotiators work toward a last-minute deal to avoid shutdown

A six-person special budget committee edged closer to a deal Wednesday afternoon but more work remains before sending a package to the full Legislature for votes. Meanwhile, the clock ticks as lawmakers must pass a budget with two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate and have Gov. Paul LePage act on it by 11:59 p.m. Friday to avert Maine's first government shutdown since 1991 .

