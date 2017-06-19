Maine BMV unveils new video to help prepare road test applicants
Road test applicants now have a chance to view the entire process before their test date, in a new video offered on the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles website. "What to Expect During the State of Maine Class C License Road Test" features driver license examiners from throughout the state, guiding an applicant through the process.
