Maine AG Reviewing Death of Inmate at Hospital

The Office of the Maine Attorney General is reviewing the death of a prisoner at the Maine State Prison in Warren. The state Department of Corrections says 79-year-old Albert Cochran died on Tuesday morning at Pen Bay Medical Center.

Chicago, IL

