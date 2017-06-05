Magical mystery at Maine Media fundra...

Magical mystery at Maine Media fundraiser

Read more: Herald Gazette

Maine Media Workshops + College's annual art sale fundraiser is dubbed Mystify the Senses and offers an evening of engaging experiential presentations Thursday, June 22, at the newly renovated 162 Russell Ave., formerly home to Center for Maine Contemporary Art and its predecessor, Maine Coast Artists. The evening promises to engage guests through a sampling of what happens on the Maine Media campus.

Chicago, IL

