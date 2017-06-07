LePage's latest salvo in energy fight aims to link long-term energy deals to forest jobs
Gov. Paul LePage submitted a bill to lawmakers Wednesday that would allow forest product manufacturers to land special long-term energy contracts, as long as they maintain certain employment levels. LD 1632 , introduced by Sen. James Dill, R-Old Town, expands an existing program created to encourage development of small renewable energy projects.
