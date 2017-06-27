LePage signs bill into law to restore...

LePage signs bill into law to restore Maine tip credit

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Legislature and Gov. Paul LePage have repealed part of the minimum wage law enacted by voters in November 2016 by restoring the tip credit for Maine businesses that employ tipped workers. Passage of the bill means that tipped workers, such as those in the service industry, will resume collecting tips and won't see their minimum wage increase parallel with the rest of the state.

Chicago, IL

