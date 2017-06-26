LePage administration should tell Mai...

LePage administration should tell Mainers what it plans to do with $34.5M it shifted from TANF

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The LePage administration has a history of doing questionable - and sometimes even unlawful - things with the federal money it receives to provide financial stability to low-income families. In federal fiscal year 2015, the LePage administration transferred $7.8 million of grant funds it received from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF, and then used those funds in ways that ran afoul of federal law.

