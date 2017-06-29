Lawsuit filed to force LePage to pay ...

Lawsuit filed to force LePage to pay benefits to poor Mainers in a shutdown

14 hrs ago

A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court is asking a federal judge to order Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration to continue paying benefits to poor Mainers if state government shuts down over the budget stalemate. The lawsuit brought against LePage and Acting DHHS Commissioner Ricker Hamilton asks the federal court to order that the DHHS continue to receive applications, process applications and maintain the issuance of benefits and services during any state shutdown.

Chicago, IL

