Lawmakers gun down bill that sought t...

Lawmakers gun down bill that sought to arm more college students

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sun Journal

House members shot down a proposal Tuesday that would have allowed people with concealed carry permits to carry their firearms on public colleges except in dorms and in entertainment facilities that post signs barring their possession. By a 90-56 vote, House members turned aside a plea by the measure's sponsor who worried that prohibiting weapons would "create victim zones" where innocents could be easy prey for criminals or terrorists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May '17 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May '17 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May '17 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC