Lawmakers gun down bill that sought to arm more college students
House members shot down a proposal Tuesday that would have allowed people with concealed carry permits to carry their firearms on public colleges except in dorms and in entertainment facilities that post signs barring their possession. By a 90-56 vote, House members turned aside a plea by the measure's sponsor who worried that prohibiting weapons would "create victim zones" where innocents could be easy prey for criminals or terrorists.
